UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

UMBF traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

