Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.47. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $980,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 538.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

