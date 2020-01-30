UBS Group Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $280.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $261.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,760,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Align Technology by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

