Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 15,188 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $410,227.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

