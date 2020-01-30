U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

