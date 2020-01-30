Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

TSN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 2,266,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,062. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

