TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $677,346.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,519,110,094 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.