Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.74, 13,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 91,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.