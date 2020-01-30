TUI (LON:TUI) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TUI (LON:TUI) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TUI to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut TUI to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 787.60 ($10.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,520,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 928.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 919.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

