TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 131,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TTEC has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

