TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,550 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 9,224,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

