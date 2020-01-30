TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $128,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 103,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $95.29. 2,429,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,877. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.