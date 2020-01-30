TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $115,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 462,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $512,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

