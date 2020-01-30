TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $108,000 in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,825,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 466.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 2,063,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

