TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.81. 11,820,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

