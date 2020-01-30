TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,939. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $152,464. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

