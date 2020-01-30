TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of AON traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $153.17 and a 1-year high of $219.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

