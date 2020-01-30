Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Up 6%

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 192,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 223,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

The firm has a market cap of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trivago by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

