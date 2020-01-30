TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.59. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 53,261 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.