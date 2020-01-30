TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.29

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.29 and traded as low as $102.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.20. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

