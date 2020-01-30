TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.08.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $654.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $600.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $376.00 and a 12-month high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

