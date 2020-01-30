Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $283.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

