Trainline (LON:TRN) Cut to “Hold” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON TRN opened at GBX 483 ($6.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 487.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.