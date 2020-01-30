Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
