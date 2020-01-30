TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.25. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 696,706 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

