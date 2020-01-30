Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.50

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.50 and traded as high as $71.64. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 61,799 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIH. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.54.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$959.40 million. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total value of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,069. Insiders have sold a total of 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772 in the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

