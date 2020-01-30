Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $17,909,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Toro by 57.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 343,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,029. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

