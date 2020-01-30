Tolar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $230,464.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Tolar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Tolar has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $230,464.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tolar has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tolar Token Trading

Tolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.