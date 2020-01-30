TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,128,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. 248,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

