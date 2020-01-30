Titomic (ASX:TTT) Shares Down 4.1%

Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.81 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), 306,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.85 ($0.60).

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.38.

Titomic Company Profile (ASX:TTT)

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Titomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.