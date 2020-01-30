TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.8% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.