Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,206. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,459,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.