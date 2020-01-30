Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 294,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

