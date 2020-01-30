Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 178,025 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 380,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $60.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

