The Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX and Kyber Network. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.03125860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Livecoin, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

