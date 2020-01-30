Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.79. 626,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

