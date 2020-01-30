TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TESS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of TESS stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 173,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,512. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.