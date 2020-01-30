Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $650.88 and last traded at $636.52, with a volume of 11907046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $580.99.

The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.24.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.32 and its 200 day moving average is $316.20.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

