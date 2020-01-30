Terra Reaches Market Cap of $53.93 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. Terra has a market cap of $53.93 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.