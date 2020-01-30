TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.76 and last traded at $160.40, approximately 2,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.52.

About TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.