Telsey Advisory Group Increases Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $228.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

