TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.46 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.49 ($1.06), approximately 1,022,665 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.52 ($1.08).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $379.92 million and a PE ratio of -16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.

TELIX Pharmaceutical Company Profile (ASX:TLX)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, an oncology company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia. Its products include TLX101, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II for the diagnosis and treatment of renal cancer; TLX250-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of clear cell renal cell cancer; TLX591, which is in pre-Phase III for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TLX591-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of prostate cancer.

