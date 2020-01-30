TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

TEL stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 99,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TE Connectivity to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.97.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

