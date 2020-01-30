TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.
TEL stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.93. 99,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $78.53 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09.
In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
