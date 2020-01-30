TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$385.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$370.00 to C$385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$350.55.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$352.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,209. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$259.99 and a 1-year high of C$352.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$337.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

