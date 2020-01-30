TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.