Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NYSE:SKT opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

