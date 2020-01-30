TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.02, approximately 2,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $1.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s previous annual dividend of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.66% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

