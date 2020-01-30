T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 86.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

