T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.26. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 2,073 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.54.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
