SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 88.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 12.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in SYSCO by 8.3% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

